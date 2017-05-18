Jaime's Local Love: Bunky Boutique at the Airport!

Rachel Malloy moved to downtown Phoenix 12 years ago.

She wanted a cool, local and hip place to shop. When she couldn't find one, she decided to create one!

With a background in retail, Malloy opened Bunky Boutique in 2007 in downtown Phoenix.

It features a well-curated selection of fashion-forward "it" pieces, and home goods. She mixes well-known brands with local creativity to create a perfect blend of unique Phoenix fashion.

You can find the works of some 20 different Arizona artisans in her store. Malloy loves providing a platform for artists to share their work, but she had the vision to reach more people.

That vision included the airport. In April of 2017, Bunky entered into a licensing agreement with travel retailer, Hudson Group, and opened a second location at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). It's located in Terminal 4 before security.

So now, not only can you eat at great food at Arizona restaurants in the airport, you can shop Arizona goods as well.

Malloy does a beautiful job supplying her store with gifts and necessities for anyone on your mind, and many of them boast Arizona Pride!

Fun Fact: Bunky Boutique was named after Rachel's grandmother "Bunky" to honor her memory.

Look for the jackalope in each store.

The jackalope was a gift for good luck in her original location from Bunky and Malloy insisted the Sky Harbor location have one, too!!

You'll find great things here!!

Jaime

Bunky Boutique

(Airport Location)

3400 E Sky Harbor Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85034, Terminal 4 (Pre-Security)

Phone: (602) 275- 0237

Hours: Open Daily 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bunky Boutique

(Original Location)

1437 N. 1st Street

Unit 103

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 252-1323

Twitter: @bunkyboutique

Instagram: @bunkyboutique

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bunkyboutique

Website: www.bunkyboutique.com

Hudson Group:

Twitter: @Hudsongroup

Instagram: @Hudson_Group

Company Hashtag: #TravelersBFF

Website: www.hudsongroup.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor:

Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: @PHXSkyHarbor

Website: skyharbor.com

