Pursuit ends in crash on Loop 101

A pursuit on Loop 101 ended in a crash at the 64th Street overpass Thursday morning. It happened at around 6:30 a.m.

According to Arizona DPS, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to DPS officers.

The vehicle then crashed into the bridge at 64th Street and the 101.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and immediately surrendered to officers. He is now in custody. No injuries were reported.

Police activity is restricting 64th St above L-101. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/lyVhKOeIwX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2017

