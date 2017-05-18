Fatal crash closes Bethany Home Road

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The intersection is closed in all directions.

The accident happened early Thursday morning. According to Phoenix police, the crash is fatal and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police will have the intersection closed as they continue the investigation.

