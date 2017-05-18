Broken water main causes crash

A broken water main caused a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Indian School.

According to Phoenix police, a car skidded on the water and lost control. The car fishtailed and over corrected and was rear ended by another car.

The driver of that second car was arrested on charges not related to the crash.

The road is not closed, but police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

