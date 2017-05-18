Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52

Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52Posted: Updated:
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >
No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >
Love bites? Snake bites man who tries to kiss it
Don't do this.More >
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.More >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.More >
Police: Slidell father kills 7-week-old son
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >
Dangerous parasites showing up in sushi, doctors warn
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
Man wearing a mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
Five Guys now the 'best burger' in town
According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".More >
Surveillance video: Deadly crash at 35th Ave & Lower Buckeye
A local business released surveillance video of a deadly crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
SWAR infant's mother: "My daughter got ate on by a rat; and it was accidental"
SWAR infant's mother: "My daughter got ate on by a rat; and it was accidental""My daughter got ate on by a rat. And it was accidental. And she got taken from me," said Erica Michelle Shryock, a 19-year-old Southwest Arkansas mother whose infant girl had been bitten 75 to 100 times.More >
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
A high school in San Tan Valley issued a yearbook that had posts about sex and drugs from students and parents are upset. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Deadly crash closes 35th Avenue
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Read the full story: http://bit.ly/2reZDrcMore >
The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished. (May 17, 2017)More >