Arizona attorney: Special counsel pick is 'right person for this job'

An Arizona attorney says former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the man tapped to lead the Russia investigation as special counsel, is an “apolitical and no-nonsense prosecutor” with a stellar reputation.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Charlton called Mueller “the right person for this job.”

“While I have a great deal of trust and faith in the career men and women at the Department of Justice, putting someone like Bob Mueller in charge of this prosecution should give our public even greater confidence,” Charlton said.

Charlton served six years as the U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona beginning in 2001. He said Mueller, a former U.S. attorney who briefly became deputy attorney general in 2001, vetted him for the job.

Mueller’s appointment as special counsel came amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically-charged investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 election.

In a short statement, Mueller said, "I accept this responsibility and will discharge it to the best of my ability."

