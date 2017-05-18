The old Phoenix Trotter Park set for demolition

The Phoenix Trotter Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department confirmed that two notifications for renovation and demolition were filed earlier this month. It's sort of a bitter sweet situation. For some, the huge building was nothing more than an eyesore, but for others it's a work of art.

Trevor Freeman runs a website that gives the entire history of the park. He hopes someone will step in last minute and rescue it from destruction.

"Its not so much owned by the owners of the property as it is the collective minds of all the people that live in Phoenix," Trevor said.

The park opened with much fan fair back in 1965 with more than 12,000 people turning out to watch the horses trotting around the track. However, the park only lasted two seasons before attendance slumped and it closed down. It's been abandoned ever since.

No word yet on what might take its place.

