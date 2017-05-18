ADOT: I-17 closed overnight as crews install sensors in pavement

ADOT said the data from the sensors will help the agency and the Maricopa Association of Governments make decisions about freeway improvements. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Crews install new in-pavement sensors to monitor traffic on Interstate 17. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Stretches of Interstate 17 are expected to close overnight as crews install new sensors in the pavement to monitor traffic, according to a news release.

The new sensors will help the Arizona Department of Transportation track freeway conditions and provide data that estimates travel times motorists see on freeway message boards, according to a news release from ADOT.

The data from the sensors also helps ADOT and the Maricopa Association of Governments make decisions about freeway improvements, according to the news release.

The I-17 closures were expected to continue for several weeks. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

According to ADOT, the project is part of the agency's ongoing goal to reduce traffic congestion on freeways in the metro Phoenix area.

When the sensor-installation project is complete on Interstate 17, more than 85 locations on freeways in the Phoenix area will have traffic-flow sensors, according to the news release.

