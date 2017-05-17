Nonprofit education center targeted by thieves

Posted: Updated:
Over the weekend, some key pieces of their stage setup were stolen including several speakers, amplifiers and microphones. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Over the weekend, some key pieces of their stage setup were stolen including several speakers, amplifiers and microphones. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
They estimate the loss at around $3,500. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) They estimate the loss at around $3,500. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
It seems as though the items were specifically targeted because a lot of other expensive things were left behind including guitars, a drum set and several computers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) It seems as though the items were specifically targeted because a lot of other expensive things were left behind including guitars, a drum set and several computers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Glendale police say there were no signs of forced entry, meaning whoever did this had access. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Glendale police say there were no signs of forced entry, meaning whoever did this had access. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A center that aims to help students and young adults succeed suffered a setback this week after several items were stolen from their shop.

The Martin Art Center's Arizona STEAM Shop is located on 59th Avenue just north of Thunderbird in Glendale.

They offer a variety of after-school programs, workplace development for young adults and more at their creative problem-solving workshop.

"STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math," said Martin Wesolowski, the Center's founder and CEO.

They partner with the Glendale to use the city-owned building and are able to offer their programs mostly at no cost. They've been around for about two years at their current location.

"It's really all about being a safe place for the kids and for these young adults to transition into the workplace," said Arizona STEAM Shop Community Relations Director Courtney Dopp.

One of the most popular attractions inside the shop is the fully decked out stage, which provides a sort of wow factor for kids and serves more practical purposes too.

"So we use that to coach them, guide them and give them the confidence and self-esteem that they need to work on and improve for themselves," Dopp said.

Over the weekend, some key pieces of their stage setup were stolen including several speakers, amplifiers and microphones. They estimate the loss at around $3,500.

Wesolowski says it seems as though the items were specifically targeted because a lot of other expensive things were left behind including guitars, a drum set and several computers.

"You feel like you've been violated," said Dopp.

Making matters worse though, Glendale police say there were no signs of forced entry, meaning whoever did this had access.

"Somebody had a key for the building and somebody locked the building when they left," Wesolowski said adding that it's, "frustrating."

They've set up a Gofundme account to try and help raise money to replace the items.

Glendale police say there is no surveillance video. The city says they are planning to install a security system at that building soon.

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio