Non-profit education center targeted by thieves

A center that aims to help students and young adults succeed suffered a setback this week after several items were stolen from their shop.

The Martin Art Center's Arizona STEAM Shop is located on 59th Avenue just north of Thunderbird in Glendale.

They offer a variety of after-school programs, workplace development for young adults and more at their creative problem-solving workshop.

"STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math," said Martin Wesolowski, the Center's founder and CEO.

They partner with the Glendale to use the city-owned building and are able to offer their programs mostly at no cost. They've been around for about two years at their current location.

"It's really all about being a safe place for the kids and for these young adults to transition into the workplace," said Arizona STEAM Shop Community Relations Director Courtney Dopp.

One of the most popular attractions inside the shop is the fully decked out stage, which provides a sort of wow factor for kids and serves more practical purposes too.

"So we use that to coach them, guide them and give them the confidence and self-esteem that they need to work on and improve for themselves," Dopp said.

Over the weekend, some key pieces of their stage setup were stolen including several speakers, amplifiers and microphones. They estimate the loss at around $3,500.

Wesolowski says it seems as though the items were specifically targeted because a lot of other expensive things were left behind including guitars, a drum set and several computers.

"You feel like you've been violated," said Dopp.

Making matters worse though, Glendale police say there were no signs of forced entry, meaning whoever did this had access.

"Somebody had a key for the building and somebody locked the building when they left," Wesolowski said adding that it's, "frustrating."

They've set up a Gofundme account to try and help raise money to replace the items.

Glendale police say there is no surveillance video. The city says they are planning to install a security system at that building soon.