Police ID victim killed in north Phoenix shooting

Police identified the man who died after he was shot in a north Phoenix neighborhood last week.

Kevin Rogers, 18, died May 11 after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of W. 2700 Butler Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When police arrived, they found Rogers in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Rogers was transported to a hospital where he died, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.