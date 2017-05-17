ICE arrests up in 100 days following President Trump's executive order

Shadow Rock United Church of Christ has been holding rallies in front of the ICE advocating for immigrants. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

ICE has arrested about 1,800 people between late January and late April in the Phoenix area, about a 13 percent increase from 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has arrested about 41,000 people since late January and April of this year, about a 37 percent increase from the 30,000 arrested during the same period last year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One of President Donald Trump's biggest promises has been to increase the number of arrests and deportations of people here in the country without documentation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says between late January and late April of this year it arrested 41,000 people. That’s a nearly 37 percent increase from the 30,000 arrested during the same span of time in 2016.

It directly cites Trump’s executive orders on immigration enforcement for these results.

Once a month for the last two years, Shadow Rock United Church of Christ has been holding rallies on the front steps of the ICE office in Phoenix, advocating for those facing possible deportation like Edelmira Delgado's brother Ismael, who has been in sanctuary at the church for nearly two years.

"I’m afraid he will have to go and his family will be by their self here," said Delgado.

Here in the Phoenix area, ICE has arrested about 1,800 people between late January and late April, about a 13 percent increase from 2016, far less than the national increase.

"These are not the 'bad hombres,' these are people working to do what we're all doing, to support our families and make their way in the world,” said Karen Richter of Shadow Rock UCC.

About three-quarters of those arrested nationally were convicted criminals. Meaning nearly 11,000 people had no prior history.

In 2016, just over 4,000 of those arrested had no criminal records.

"Everyone is being labeled as a criminal and demonized. There’s just no taking into account how long people have been here, that they're taxpayers, that they've fallen in love, they have children, they've raised families, they have long-term employment. None of that means anything anymore," said Pastor Ken Heintzelman of Shadow Rock UCC.

All of these new numbers are still lower than in 2014, when there were 55,000 arrests nationwide, including 2,387 arrests in Phoenix.

They began to drop in 2015 with 34,000 nationwide arrests, and 1,966 arrests in Phoenix.

ICE says those arrested will still receive their due process, a federal immigration judge has the final say whether they're deported.

