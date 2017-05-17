ICE arrests up in 100 days following President Trump's executive order

ICE arrests up in 100 days following President Trump's executive orderPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Dangerous parasites showing up in sushi, doctors warn
Dangerous parasites showing up in sushi, doctors warn
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
3-car collision ends with car crashing into Scottsdale office building
3-car collision ends with car crashing into Scottsdale office building
A three-vehicle collision in Scottsdale ended with a car crashing into a building. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at an office complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road.More >
A three-vehicle collision in Scottsdale ended with a car crashing into a building. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at an office complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road.More >
Police: Slidell father kills 7-week-old son
Police: Slidell father kills 7-week-old son
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye
Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.More >
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Man wearing clown mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Man wearing clown mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a clown mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a clown mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.More >
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
Off-duty Phoenix police officer accused of pulling gun on woman
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
A Phoenix police officer could face criminal charges and discipline on the job after a woman claimed he bumped into her car with his, took off and then pushed her and pulled a gun on her when she confronted him.More >
Things to know before hiring an air duct cleaning service
Things to know before hiring an air duct cleaning service
If you turned on the air conditioning and it works but the air flow isn't good, you might be considering air duct cleaning. CBS 5 Advocate Dave Cherry has the things you need to know before hiring anyone for this service. (Wednesday, May 17, 2017)More >
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
Surveillance video shows deadly overnight crash in Phoenix
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?More >
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?More >
Friend of murdered Valley man speaks
Friend of murdered Valley man speaks
A man was murdered in central Phoenix on Monday and his friend spoke about that kind of guy he was. The suspect was later gunned down by an officer, police said. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qse1JL.More >
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qse1JL.More >
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
A man took a terrible fall and had to be rescued in Sycamore Canyon and his sister spoke about what he did right and what he regrets. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >