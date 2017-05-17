Woman allegedly robbed 2 Circle K stores, Subway in Phoenix

Police were searching for a woman who allegedly robbed two Circle K stores and a Subway in Phoenix on Sunday. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for a woman who allegedly robbed two Circle K stores and a Subway restaurant in Phoenix on Sunday, according to a news release.

The armed robberies occurred after the woman walked into the three businesses and demanded money from the registers, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The suspect was described as a 22-year-old woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. The suspect had black hair and covered her face with a bandana, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

