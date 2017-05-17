Border Patrol: $232K in marijuana seized, human smuggler arrested

Border patrol agents seized $232,000 worth of marijuana weighing more than 460 pounds in the Ajo Mountains. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border patrol agents seized $232,000 worth of marijuana and arrested a man who tried to smuggle someone across the border Tuesday in two separate incidents, according to a news release.

The marijuana stash was discovered in the morning after border patrol agents responded to suspected drug smuggling activity detected by a surveillance camera in the Ajo Mountains. Agents found 10 bundles of marijuana worth about $232,000 in a brush, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

No arrests were made in connection with the marijuana found by agents.

In the afternoon, agents working a checkpoint on State Route 85 stopped a vehicle for further inspection. Agents arrested two men after the passenger, a Brazilian national, provided fraudulent documents. The driver was charged with human smuggling and the passenger was held for immigration violations, according to the news release.

