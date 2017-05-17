Person killed in overnight crash in Phoenix

Person killed in overnight crash in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dangerous parasites showing up in sushi, doctors warn
Dangerous parasites showing up in sushi, doctors warn
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
3-car collision ends with car crashing into Scottsdale office building
3-car collision ends with car crashing into Scottsdale office building
A three-vehicle collision in Scottsdale ended with a car crashing into a building. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at an office complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road.More >
A three-vehicle collision in Scottsdale ended with a car crashing into a building. This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at an office complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road.More >
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking? The latest video on the viral circuit shows a woman walking along a busy freeway in the Houston area while talking on her phone.More >
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking? The latest video on the viral circuit shows a woman walking along a busy freeway in the Houston area while talking on her phone.More >
Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye
Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.More >
A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?More >
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?More >
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qse1JL.More >
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qse1JL.More >
Friend of murdered Valley man speaks
Friend of murdered Valley man speaks
A man was murdered in central Phoenix on Monday and his friend spoke about that kind of guy he was. The suspect was later gunned down by an officer, police said. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
A man took a terrible fall and had to be rescued in Sycamore Canyon and his sister spoke about what he did right and what he regrets. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >