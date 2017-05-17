Person killed in overnight crash in Phoenix

Firefighters said the three people who were hurt was taken to the hospital and are critical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others, including a young child, seriously hurt in southwest Phoenix.

It happened around midnight Wednesday near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Firefighters said the three people who were hurt was taken to the hospital and are critical condition. One of those was a four-year-old.

A nearby business released surveillance video of the crash on Wednesday afternoon. It shows a car that T-boned another car at the intersection. One of the cars then hits a pole.

It's unclear if one of the drivers ran a red light or not. Police also haven't said if speed or impairment played a role.

Lower Buckeye Road was closed from 27th Avenue to 39th Avenue and 35th Avenue was shut down between Durango Street and just south of Lower Buckeye Road for hours but has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.