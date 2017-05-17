Phoenix police ask for help finding missing Phoenix mother

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 34-year-old mother.

Christine Mustafa hasn't been seen since May 10. And no one has spoken to her since May 11.

"Missing person" flyers have been posted in Mustafa's neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Mariposa Grande.

Police say her disappearance happened under "suspicious circumstances."

Below is a timeline from when she was discovered missing to the present.

May 10, 2017 - Christine was last seen by a coworker as she was leaving work.

May 10, 2017 - Later in the day, Christine spoke to her sister by telephone. This was the last time Christine had been heard from.

May 11, 2017 - Christine failed to show for her scheduled work shift.

May 11, 2017 - The family of Christine called Phoenix Police and asked them to check the on the welfare of Christine. The police went to her home but there was no answer at the door. Christine's boyfriend arrived while police were at the home and he told them Christine had left for work earlier that morning on foot. Phoenix Police entered a Missing Person report at this time.

May 16, 2017 - Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department served a search warrant on Christine's home in an effort to locate clues to her disappearance.

The family of Christine Mustafa is extremely concerned as it is very out-of-character for her to leave and not have any family contact.

Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department are aggressively investigating this case and are asking that anyone who has any information that may assist in this investigation to please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

All calls to Silent Witness are anonymous.

