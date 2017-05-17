Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments

Parents can either get a refund for the yearbook or swap it out for a clean version. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Parents are upset about what they saw in a high school yearbook in San Tan Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.

The messages include sexual passages, drug references and some disturbing senior quotes reflecting on their time at the school.

In a statement, the district puts the blame on an English teacher who was in charge of yearbook duties.

“The failure of our yearbook sponsor to adequately review and edit these comments has led to the sponsor’s removal from all yearbook duties moving forward,” reads the statement.

The teacher followed up with her own statement, apologizing for her “poor judgment, lack of professionalism and negative impact on the school.”

Social media lit up with the debate over the yearbook mischief.

“I just was like, wow this is something, you know. My kids are going to share with their kids and so on,” says parent Carrie Ribeiro.

“Students will say what students will say because kids are kids,” says parent Kathy Kimsey. “But this is a reflection of the school."

In a statement, the district offers two remedies for students and parents.

“Option one: You can receive a full refund and return the yearbook with no questions asked next Friday, May 26. Option two: We have ordered adhesive corrections to cover every inappropriate comment. You can bring your book to the front office on Friday, May 26 and have your book returned the following Tuesday, May 30.”

The district says 462 yearbooks were sold with prices up to $75 each depending on how early they were purchased.

