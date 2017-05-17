Man wearing clown mask threatens kids in Glendale neighborhood

Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask (possibly similar to the one pictured) threatened a group of kids. (Photo source: CNN)

Glendale police say a man wearing a clown mask threatened juveniles in a neighborhood.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near 67th Ave. and Glendale.

Police say initial reports indicated that the suspect was also holding an ax, but that couldn't be confirmed.

A search of the area was conducted but no suspect was caught.

No kids were hurt.

