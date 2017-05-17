Honey Badger Ready to "Get Back to His Roots"

The Honey Badger don’t care. He did, probably too much, and Tyrann Mathieu might have lost some of his signature confidence last season.

“When you’re injured, you’re having an up or a down year, you tend to lose confidence,” said Mathieu following the Cardinals first OTA. “You’re not really having that much fun. So, it’s important for me to have fun this year and not really think about any expectations or goals.”

Mathieu says he is 100 percent healthy. The Cardinals safety landed on Injured reserve with a shoulder injury in December. Mathieu never really seemed like his “Honey Badger” self in 2016, rehabbing an ACL tear the previous December.

“You tend to put other people’s opinions, expectations, above your own. I think it messes with you mentally, emotionally, spiritually so you just got to quiet the noise,” said Mathieu, a 2015 All Pro. “Ever since I was a little kid my game was built on confidence…just really got to get back to my roots.”

Mathieu played in a career low 10 games last season. 2016 was the third season in his four year career to end with an injury.