Fire crews battle brush fire in northwest Valley near Wittmann

Fire crews from several departments worked to douse a first-alarm brush fire near Wittmann early Wednesday afternoon.

The flames started in a desert area near 211th Avenue and Grand. Some structures were said to be threatened.

The fire had spread to about an acre before crews brought it under control.

[RAW VIDEO: Crews battle brush fire near Wittman]

There's no word yet on the cause.

No one was hurt, and no structures were damaged.

