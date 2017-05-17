April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona

One of my favorite things about Arizona is its diverse landscape.

I love the desert I call home, but I also marvel at unique spots like the Grand Canyon, the red rocks of Sedona and the cool pines of northern and eastern Arizona. But perhaps my most favorite place in our beautiful state is Lake Powell.

I was lucky enough to make my fifth trip to Lake Powell a few weeks ago during Good Morning Arizona's Field Trip Friday. We did four hours of live television from houseboats on the lake. We were setting up for the show while watching the sun rising over the canyon lake, and I was in awe. It's truly hard to put into words the beauty and serenity of Lake Powell.

The lake was created in the mid-1950s to 1960s with the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam. Surrounded by pink rocks, the turquoise water fills stunning canyons that look different in every different light of morning, day or evening. When full, the lake has almost 2000 miles of shoreline. That’s about the same as the west coast of the United States! It takes some extra time, but the hike to Rainbow Bridge is unforgettable.

We’re headed into peak season at the lake, with both visitors and water levels on the rise. Lake Powell rises from the end of April to right around July 4th, and generally, falls the rest of the year. The water mainly comes from snowmelt during spring runoff, as the lake is fed by four rivers, including the Colorado River. High temperatures range from the mid-40s in winter to the mid-90s in July and August. Most people spend an average of 4.5 days on the lake. That’s the longest duration of any national park in the country! It’s about a 4- to 5-hour drive north from Phoenix and straddles the Arizona/Utah border.

When Good Morning Arizona visited the lake last month, a cold front was moving through. It was too chilly and windy to do much fishing.

[FIELD TRIP FRIDAY: Lake Powell]

My dad had just returned a day earlier from the lake, and he and his buddies had much more success than we did! I have such great memories from fishing and boating trips to Lake Powell growing up. I can’t wait until my boys get just a bit older so they can also experience this incredible Arizona gem.

