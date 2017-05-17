3-car collision ends with car crashing into Scottsdale office building

A three-vehicle collision in Scottsdale ended with a car crashing into a building.

This happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at an office complex near Via de Ventura and Pima Road.

Scottsdale police say that following the collision, one of the three cars left the roadway and ran into the building.

[VIDEO: Aerial view of crash]

Despite what appears to be heavy damage to the building., only minor injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Crews on the scene of a 3 vehicle accident with 1 vehicle into a 3 story building. All pt's have been accounted for with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/cpFzUohRml — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) May 17, 2017

