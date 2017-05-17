Bisbee to seek money from state to cover firefighting costs

Several homes were evacuated due to a fire in Bisbee. (Source: Copper Queen Hotel)

Bisbee officials will request state funding to cover the estimated $100,000 cost of fighting a wildfire that burned five acres and destroyed at least five structures.

The Sierra Vista Herald reports that a resolution approved unanimously Tuesday night by the City Council allows Mayor David Smith to pursue state funding for the Monday night fire.

The fire forced the evacuation of approximately 50 people from homes in an area off Tombstone Canyon in Old Bisbee.

More than 80 personnel from 14 fire and police agencies responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

