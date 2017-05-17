$50,000 Powerball ticket remains unclaimed

Arizona Lottery players better check their tickets and soon. A $50,000 Powerball prize remains unclaimed and will expire next week.

The draw date for the ticket was November 23, 2016, and players should look in every nook and cranny for the ticket to claim the $50,000 prize before it expires on May 22.

All unclaimed prizes can be found at www.arizonalottery.com.

If you know you didn’t win, players still have a chance with the current Powerball jackpot at $204 million.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.