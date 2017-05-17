Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reasonPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
3 On Your Side
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
3 On Your Side
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
3 On Your Side
Stolen tax information on the dark web
Stolen tax information on the dark web
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Phoenix couple said they hired a company to put on a new ratio roof but after paying for half the job upfront, the roof still isn't completed so they called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill
New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill
A Phoenix family says they did everything they could to ensure the birth of their baby daughter would be covered in-network. Now, they say they're left with a bill they shouldn't have to pay.More >
A Phoenix family says they did everything they could to ensure the birth of their baby daughter would be covered in-network. Now, they say they're left with a bill they shouldn't have to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
San Tan neighborhood says cable lines are a safety hazard
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
An Arizona woman had been living with a "safety hazard" and when she couldn't fix the problem on her own, she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.