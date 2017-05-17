Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason

If you've noticed a recent spike in auto insurance rates, you're not imagining things,

Daniel Hiralez has been in the insurance business for 15 years and is currently a broker at Integra Insurance Group in Peoria. He acknowledges that auto insurance rates have in fact gone up over the last few years. “I think a lot of clients are upset and concerned in the past insurance rates were pretty stable,” he said.

Hiralez says rates have particularly gone up here in Arizona, even for those with clean driving records. “Most people are still thinking how insurance rates were 10 to 15 years ago, where their own personal driving history or their vehicles would make the biggest difference in their rates."

But, Hiralez says that's just not true anymore. He says, across the board, the insurance industry has had to pay out more for claims. And, in order to pay those claims, premiums have spiked even for good drivers. “There's been a trend for the last two years where the severity of auto accidents really increased. For example, there's been a 12 percent increase in the cost of bodily injury. There's been a 15 percent increase in the cost o a collision,” Hiralez told 3 On Your Side.

Adding to the problem is the severity of accidents and the number of fatalities involved in those collisions. Insurance companies have to pay those claims and as a result, they pass on the higher expenses to you.

“What that means is, as there's an accident the amount of money that's paid out by insurance company has gone up 12 percent, 15 percent and sometimes 20 percent depending on the type of accident there is,” he said. “So, the accidents are getting worse! “If they have to pay out more money than they take in they ultimately they'll have to raise rates."

So, why are there more accidents with more serious injuries? Well, there could be a connection when you consider there's an increase in driving and texting.

Hiralez says there are also other factors causing rates to rise. “There are more distracted drivers, vehicles are more expensive. If a car cost more than it used to, then obviously to repair that vehicle parts, things like that are going to cost more, too.”

So if you're thinking insurance quotes premiums is like the "old" days, think again and drive safely.

“You might have the best driving record in the world but if your neighbor gets into an accident and you're with the same insurance company and it costs a lot of money that's ultimately going to affect if your rates are going to go up or go down.”

One final note. Hiralez says it may not be a benefit anymore to stay loyal to your insurance company just because you’ve been with them for years. He suggests talking to an insurance broker or agent and compare your current premiums to other companies.

right 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.