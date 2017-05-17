McDonald’s partners with UberEATS to bring McDelivery to Phoenix

McDonald's has partnered with UberEATS to bring McDelivery to Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Craving a McDonald’s Big Mac but don’t want to get up? McDonald’s has officially partnered with UberEATS to bring McDelivery to Phoenix doorsteps.

McDelivery on UberEATS is now available at more than 140 McDonald’s locations throughout Phoenix and residents, visitors can place a McDonald’s order by downloading the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com.

Using the same account you use to take an Uber ride, you can track your order as an UberEATS delivery partner brings the meal to you.

Customers can get $5 off their first two UberEATS orders valid now through July 7, 2017, using the promo code: FRIES4U.

