Two men arrested for stealing diabetic test strips

Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix. The robbery happened April 18 at a CVS on 35th and Glendale avenues.

According to police and surveillance footage, one of the men jumped over the pharmacy counter with a knife and grabbed all of the boxes of the diabetic test strips and put them into a garbage bag.

The man then ran for the front door where the second suspect was waiting. An employee tried to lock them in the store but the second suspect held a knife to the employee's neck.

Both of the suspects fled in a waiting car outside the pharmacy.

Phoenix police say the two suspects are brothers, Luis and Jorge Orjeda. Detectives say the two confessed to stealing the test strips to sell so they could buy heroin.

The FDA has put out a warning about buying second hand test strips, it is not illegal to buy or sell them but the FDA says it could be dangerous to use them.

