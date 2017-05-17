Wednesday, May 17

The Wildlife World Zoo: Peyton a Baby King Vulture visits GMAZ

King Vulture Facts:

The King Vulture is a large bird found in Central and South America.

Wing Span is over 6ft

Glides on air currents to conserve energy while scavenging for food.

Eats carrion (dead meat)

This bill has a hooked tip and a sharp cutting edge

Their bald head is an adaptation to help prevent carrion from sticking to their head

Bright colors on head attracts the sun to sterilize their heads from bacteria

Takes up to 5 years to fully mature

The king vulture has a very noticeable yellow fleshy caruncle on its beak

It’s only natural predators are snakes, which will prey upon the vulture's eggs and young, and large cats such as jaguars, which may surprise and kill an adult vulture at a carcass

Can live up to 30 years

Biggest threats are habitat destruction and poaching

Mates for life

Vultures play a vital role in the environment by cleaning up carcasses and preventing the spread of disease.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local boutique featuring Arizona artists takes up residency in the airport

Bunky Boutique is a Valley favorite for cute clothing, clutches, and art. It prides itself on featuring the works of many Arizona artists and now you can shop Bunky Boutique while you wait for your flight with the opening of its new location at the airport.

For more information, visit: www.bunkyboutique.com

Bunky Boutique Locations :

Flagship Store

1437 N 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 252-1323

Hours: Flagship store open Mon-Sat 10-6 & Sun 10-5

Bunky Boutique-Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Terminal 4, Level 3,

3400 E. Sky Harbor Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Phone: (602) 275- 0237

Hours: Open Daily 6AM-8:30PM

An evening with Rodgers and Hammerstein

Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless music springs to life in an original production created by the Phoenix Symphony and Phoenix Theater. A full orchestra accompanies actors in semi-staged review of hits from "The Sound of Music," "South Pacific," "The King and I," and more. Performances are 7:30 p.m. May 19; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 20; and 2 p.m. May 21.

Visit: tickets. http://tickets.phoenixsymphony.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=9541 for tickets.

Phoenix Symphony, Symphony Hall

75 N. Second St, Phoenix

602-495-1999,

www.phoenixsymphony.org

Phoenix Theater

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-2151

www.phoenixtheatre.com

How to land your dream job

In our "Dream Jobs" series this week, we're talking to Vincent Benjamin recruiting to find out how to get noticed and what to do when you do land that interview - and the best advice for changing careers.

Resume Tips:

Keep it simple, concise, easy design and easy to read

Make sure dates are accurate and up to date

Tailor to the job you are applying for

Lead with results based bullet points

Make sure your bullet points match your job title

Interview Tips:

Be prepared- Do your research, have questions to ask?

Bring a clean copy of your resume

Keep a good energy level throughout the IV, show you are engaged and passionate

Be clear and concise with answers, provide examples that highlight your successes when relevant

Be early but not too early

Follow-up with a thank you

Video resumes are not much of a thing right now but video Interviewing is picking up quite a bit. There are many platforms out there that allow the candidate to be interactive with the hiring manager.

Changing careers:

Think of it as running toward something rather than running away

Volunteer with things you're passionate about to develop the skills and contacts to move over

The big things are meet-up groups and hackathon events. People are spending time in the community with similar interests and networking with one another. Meetup.com

For more information, visit: www.vincentbenjamin.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VincentBenjamin-116880735013563/?ref=hl

2415 East Camelback Road, Suite 1000

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-595-9900

Productive Business Summit: "Executing Your Best Year Yet"

Live to Produce Enterprises and Entrepreneurs AZ will be hosting it's 1st "Productive Business Summit" in collaboration with over 12 guest speakers. Whether you are an aspiring or experienced entrepreneur, you won't want to miss out on this all-inclusive event. Some of the top professionals in their respective industries will be on location bringing you insider information and secrets to truly staying competitive and on track as a cutting-edge entrepreneur.

In this powerful Productive Business Summit, they will be going to tackle the latest tricks, tips and resources that all entrepreneurs and business owners need like: Financial Planning, Raising Capital, Credit Repair, staying in control of your taxes, and critical options for student loan debt. You'll also learn about Local SEO, Organic SEO and GOOGLE PPC and how each of these affect your business growth. Are you using Social Media effectively? You will learn the top tips, tools and strategies on how to grow, engage and make your social media work for your brand.

The event takes place at The Falls Event Center, Saturday, May 20th form 9 am to 2 pm. pin

4635 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

For more information and to register, visit: www.entrepreneursaz.com/summit/ and Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/1251111481672635/

For more information on Live to Produce visit: www.livetoproduce.com or call: 480-522-0755

AZ Restaurant Week

This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.

Arizona Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs through May 28th

This is the 10th year of Arizona Restaurant Week.

Over 100 restaurant locations participating.

$33 or $44 three-course, prix-fixe menus available (beverage, tax, & tip not included

For more information on participating restaurants visit: www.arizonarestaurantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/

Arizona Restaurant Association

3333 E Camelback Rd, Ste. 285

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-307-9134

Bridgewater, a brand new affordable assisted living community for seniors 65+ is hosting a Job Fairs in May 17, 2017

Bridgewater Assisted Living Community will be hiring over 100 workers for a NEW Low Income Assisted Living Community opening in Phoenix. Jobs range from restaurant staff, care givers, activities director, van drivers, maintenance, housekeeping, and more.

The job fair runs today for 10 am to 2 pm.

Bridgewater Deer Valley Community

2641 West Union Hills Drive

Phone: 602-883-2110