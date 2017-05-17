Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17Posted: Updated:
The Wildlife World Zoo: Peyton a Baby King Vulture visits GMAZ
King Vulture Facts:
- The King Vulture is a large bird found in Central and South America.
- Wing Span is over 6ft
- Glides on air currents to conserve energy while scavenging for food.
- Eats carrion (dead meat)
- This bill has a hooked tip and a sharp cutting edge
- Their bald head is an adaptation to help prevent carrion from sticking to their head
- Bright colors on head attracts the sun to sterilize their heads from bacteria
- Takes up to 5 years to fully mature
- The king vulture has a very noticeable yellow fleshy caruncle on its beak
- It’s only natural predators are snakes, which will prey upon the vulture's eggs and young, and large cats such as jaguars, which may surprise and kill an adult vulture at a carcass
- Can live up to 30 years
- Biggest threats are habitat destruction and poaching
- Mates for life
- Vultures play a vital role in the environment by cleaning up carcasses and preventing the spread of disease.
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Local boutique featuring Arizona artists takes up residency in the airport
Bunky Boutique is a Valley favorite for cute clothing, clutches, and art. It prides itself on featuring the works of many Arizona artists and now you can shop Bunky Boutique while you wait for your flight with the opening of its new location at the airport.
For more information, visit: www.bunkyboutique.com
Bunky Boutique Locations:
Flagship Store
1437 N 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
(602) 252-1323
Hours: Flagship store open Mon-Sat 10-6 & Sun 10-5
Bunky Boutique-Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Terminal 4, Level 3,
3400 E. Sky Harbor Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone: (602) 275- 0237
Hours: Open Daily 6AM-8:30PM
An evening with Rodgers and Hammerstein
Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless music springs to life in an original production created by the Phoenix Symphony and Phoenix Theater. A full orchestra accompanies actors in semi-staged review of hits from "The Sound of Music," "South Pacific," "The King and I," and more. Performances are 7:30 p.m. May 19; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 20; and 2 p.m. May 21.
Visit: tickets. http://tickets.phoenixsymphony.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=9541 for tickets.
Phoenix Symphony, Symphony Hall
75 N. Second St, Phoenix
602-495-1999,
www.phoenixsymphony.org
Phoenix Theater
100 E. McDowell Road
602-254-2151
www.phoenixtheatre.com
How to land your dream job
In our "Dream Jobs" series this week, we're talking to Vincent Benjamin recruiting to find out how to get noticed and what to do when you do land that interview - and the best advice for changing careers.
Resume Tips:
- Keep it simple, concise, easy design and easy to read
- Make sure dates are accurate and up to date
- Tailor to the job you are applying for
- Lead with results based bullet points
- Make sure your bullet points match your job title
Interview Tips:
- Be prepared- Do your research, have questions to ask?
- Bring a clean copy of your resume
- Keep a good energy level throughout the IV, show you are engaged and passionate
- Be clear and concise with answers, provide examples that highlight your successes when relevant
- Be early but not too early
- Follow-up with a thank you
Video resumes are not much of a thing right now but video Interviewing is picking up quite a bit. There are many platforms out there that allow the candidate to be interactive with the hiring manager.
Changing careers:
- Think of it as running toward something rather than running away
- Volunteer with things you're passionate about to develop the skills and contacts to move over
- The big things are meet-up groups and hackathon events. People are spending time in the community with similar interests and networking with one another. Meetup.com
For more information, visit: www.vincentbenjamin.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VincentBenjamin-116880735013563/?ref=hl
2415 East Camelback Road, Suite 1000
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-595-9900
Productive Business Summit: "Executing Your Best Year Yet"
Live to Produce Enterprises and Entrepreneurs AZ will be hosting it's 1st "Productive Business Summit" in collaboration with over 12 guest speakers. Whether you are an aspiring or experienced entrepreneur, you won't want to miss out on this all-inclusive event. Some of the top professionals in their respective industries will be on location bringing you insider information and secrets to truly staying competitive and on track as a cutting-edge entrepreneur.
In this powerful Productive Business Summit, they will be going to tackle the latest tricks, tips and resources that all entrepreneurs and business owners need like: Financial Planning, Raising Capital, Credit Repair, staying in control of your taxes, and critical options for student loan debt. You'll also learn about Local SEO, Organic SEO and GOOGLE PPC and how each of these affect your business growth. Are you using Social Media effectively? You will learn the top tips, tools and strategies on how to grow, engage and make your social media work for your brand.
The event takes place at The Falls Event Center, Saturday, May 20th form 9 am to 2 pm. pin
4635 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
For more information and to register, visit: www.entrepreneursaz.com/summit/ and Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/1251111481672635/
For more information on Live to Produce visit: www.livetoproduce.com or call: 480-522-0755
AZ Restaurant Week
This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.
Arizona Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs through May 28th
This is the 10th year of Arizona Restaurant Week.
Over 100 restaurant locations participating.
$33 or $44 three-course, prix-fixe menus available (beverage, tax, & tip not included
For more information on participating restaurants visit: www.arizonarestaurantweek.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arizonarestaurantweek/
Arizona Restaurant Association
3333 E Camelback Rd, Ste. 285
Phoenix, AZ 85018
602-307-9134
Bridgewater, a brand new affordable assisted living community for seniors 65+ is hosting a Job Fairs in May 17, 2017
Bridgewater Assisted Living Community will be hiring over 100 workers for a NEW Low Income Assisted Living Community opening in Phoenix. Jobs range from restaurant staff, care givers, activities director, van drivers, maintenance, housekeeping, and more.
The job fair runs today for 10 am to 2 pm.
Bridgewater Deer Valley Community
2641 West Union Hills Drive
Phone: 602-883-2110