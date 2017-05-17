Court to review ruling that said no actual victim needed

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's ruling that the crime of solicitation to commit molestation of a child doesn't require the existence of an actual child victim.

The justices agreed Monday to consider a Court of Appeals ruling that said a man's convictions were properly classified as dangerous crimes against children and that no actual child victim is needed under the solicitation statute.

The current case stems from probation revocation proceedings involving Dale Allen Wright, a now 62-year-old man who had pleaded guilty in a 1992 case.

Wright was accused of soliciting a postal inspector to allow him to engage in sexual conduct with her two fictitious children who supposedly were under age 13.

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel split 2-1 in its ruling.

