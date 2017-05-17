Pickup gets pinned underneath tanker carrying sulfuric acid

A pickup truck was involved in a collision with a semi-truck carrying a tanker full of sulfuric acid on westbound Interstate 10 at Broadway Road early Wednesday morning.

The pickup truck ended up pinned underneath the tanker from the result of the collision.

Luckily no leakage occurred and neither driver suffered injuries according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident blocked the right two lanes on the I-10 for roughly an hour, resulting in a backup.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

