Sheriff Penzone to speak on his first 100 days in office

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has served 100 days since taking office. Penzone will be speaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Arizona Grand Resort to elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders about his first 100 days in office and his plans for the future.

Penzone has been pretty active in his first 100 days, some of his more major actions include closing Tent City and working out new processes with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The sheriff has taken a softer approach to illegal immigration than Joe Arpaio did, which leads some Republican lawmakers to suggest this is why they stripped some funding from MCSO.

Sheriff Penzone says he will speak about MCSO's accomplishments so far. He says the office's accomplishments include work on fugitive apprehension, crimes against children and the elderly, the opioid epidemic, community outreach and fiscal responsibility.

"In the first 100 days I want to establish an attitude within this organization that stems from pride and respect," Penzone said.

The live stream of Penzone's 100 day speech will be available here and on our app at 10 a.m.

