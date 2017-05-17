Thieves try to steal cash from Yarnell church donation box

Thieves attempted to steal money from a church donation box in Yarnell. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Yavapai County authorities say a security video shows two people trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

County Sheriff's officials say deputies were dispatched to the Shrine of the Mountain Church on May 4.

The church caretaker told deputies that the cash donation strong box was accessed before 3 a.m.

An alarm was activated at that time and the suspects fled, but the caretaker was unable to confirm the theft until daylight.

Sheriff's officials say a nighttime security video shows a man being assisted by a female lookout but they concealed their faces.

Authorities say the main door of the strong box was forced open and its latches broken, but the cash donations were not taken.

[RELEASE: Cash Stolen from church based Donation Box in Yarnell]

They say thieves forced open the same church's donation box in late January or early February and stole several hundred dollars.

The money is usually picked up on a routine schedule and deposited into the church’s account to supplement much needed funds.

If anyone has information on the theft, please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-7713260 or report tips anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17- 004804.

