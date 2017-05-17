Maricopa student brings gun to school

Authorities at Maricopa County High School found a handgun in the front seat of a student's car.

According to the Maricopa County Police Department, School Resource Officer Chris Evans found the gun Monday.

The Maricopa Monitor reports the student, who was taken into custody, claimed he regularly carries the weapon and had no intention of harming anyone.

Detective Daniel Rauch says no threats were made but authorities are checking for potential links to criminal operations.

The student will likely face disciplinary action from the school as outlined in the Student Handbook.

