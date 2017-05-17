Judge to mull release of court record in serial killing case

Aaron Juan Saucedo was booked on charges in connection to the Serial Street Shooter case. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Composite sketch of the Serial Street Shooter, left, and the mugshot of Aaron Juan Saucedo. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A judge is scheduled to consider a request Wednesday from news organizations seeking the release of a sealed document in a case against a Phoenix man accused in nine serial killings.

The Associated Press and other news organizations argue they have a right to view a court record in the case against Aaron Juan Saucedo in which investigators are supposed to state the probable cause to back up a criminal charge.

Such documents are typically available to the public after an arrest.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Serial Street Shooter]

A judge sealed the documents at the request of prosecutors because the case is still considered an ongoing investigation.

Saucedo has been charged with murder in one killing and was booked on suspicion of murder in eight other shooting deaths.

[READ MORE: Police name Serial Street Shooter suspect, add 3 more shootings to case]

Saucedo has said he's innocent of the allegations.

Judge Scott McCoy will hear oral argument at 1:30pm tomorrow

regarding the media’s motion to unseal court records. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) May 16, 2017

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.