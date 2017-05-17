Road rage incident leaves 53-year-old with gunshot wound

Police are searching for the gunman who fled the scene in a Chrysler 200. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A verbal argument between two drivers ended with a gunshot Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, a male driving a black Chrysler 200 with chrome rims cut off a 53-year-old male while entering the roadway from a neighborhood near 83rd Ave. and Osborn Road.

While stopped at the intersection, the driver got upset and yelled at the suspect.

The suspect then proceeded to make a U-turn and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is still on going as police look for the gunman.

