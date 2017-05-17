ACLU wants records of Mesa private prison contract talks

The ACLU filed a records request on Tuesday, seeking all communications between Mesa officials and lobbyists or representatives for CoreCivic. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The ACLU says this would be the first deal between a local city and the prison company. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona wants the city of Mesa to provide records detailing talks about a proposed contract to house its low-level offenders in private prisons.

The ACLU said Tuesday it wants records of communications between city officials and prison operator CoreCivic or its lobbyists. The company formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America runs prisons nationwide, including in Eloy and Florence.

Mesa's city council is set to vote on a three-year contract with CoreCivic Monday. The company would provide booking services and house accused and convicted misdemeanor offenders now sent to jails run by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The civil rights group says CoreCivic has a long history of problems and noted that 15 people have died at the Florence immigration detention center since 2003.

