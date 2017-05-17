Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye

Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower BuckeyePosted: Updated:
Family: Children were served mixed drinks at NC Applebee's
North Carolina's alcohol enforcement agency is investigating after two children were served alcoholic beverages instead of the non-alcoholic ones that were ordered.More >
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Buckeye community considers banning sex offenders
A Buckeye community may move to ban registered sex offenders. The situation in Verrado came to a head after social media outrage and a community meeting with police regarding a level three sex offender now living with his parents.More >
Scary hit-and-run caught on camera, police searching for driver
Police are searching for a driver responsible for a horrific hit-and-run accident that was caught on camera.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Air Force vet killed trying to defuse argument at IHOP
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >
Portland teacher forced to remove anti-Trump message in classroom
A teacher at Wilson High School is under fire after he wrote a message condemning President Donald Trump on the board in his classroom.More >
Loved ones remember beloved maintenance man who was shot, killed
The man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon at The Lex on Central apartments was the beloved maintenance tech at the complex. Police have identified the victim as Todd Landon, 55, who worked at the complex for the past five years.More >
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.More >
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Video: Man punches female security guard who was trying to help him
(Source: WGN via CNN)More >
MCSO investigating fatal shooting in Mesa
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa. Deputies arrived in the area just before midnight late Monday evening and located two victims in the front yard. A male and female, both in their 20’s had been shot. The female was pronounced dead and the male was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnsXuo.More >
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone
We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qse1JL.More >
