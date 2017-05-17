Fatal accident closes 35th Avenue at Lower Buckeye

A fatal crash has closed 35th Avenue in Phoenix. The crash happened Wednesday around midnight near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix Fire Department said the accident involved multiple vehicles and one fatality.

Three people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of those three patients is a 4-year-old.

Phoenix police are on scene investigating the accident and 35th Avenue remains closed.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.