Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert

A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.

The diamond fell out somewhere inside a big field. They thought it was a hopeless search.

On April 23, Lisa Steinbring and her soon-to-be husband Ron Riffle were attending a concert featuring the local band Tripwire at the Desert Foothills Park in Ahwatukee.

The couple went up near the stage to dance.

"They played one of our favorite songs, 'Journey Faithfully' so we decided to dance," Steinbring said.

Sometime during that dance or a little bit after, the diamond got loose and flew off the ring.

"I was talking with my hands and I looked down and I said, 'It's gone!'" Steinbring said.

For the next 45 minutes, they searched and it became an even bigger event when the concert promoter alerts the crowd.

"What seemed like 50 to 100 people with cell phone lights were on the prowl looking," Steinbring said.

They finally gave up and went home and believed the diamond was gone forever.

However, a short time later, they got a call that the diamond was found.

It turns out a wife of one of the band members of Tripwire found it after everyone gave up.

The couple says the diamond has been reset in the ring and they plan to wed on July 7 at 7 because seven is a lucky number.

