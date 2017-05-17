Valley cities offer scant services for diabetics, at-home needle users

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Inside your neighbor’s trash bin, there could several weeks' worth of loose syringes, needles and other medical sharps that carry the potential of transferring life-altering diseases.

It may be frowned upon, but in Arizona, that’s not against the law.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality encourages at-home needle users to put medical sharps in a biohazard container before tossing them in the garbage to reduce the risk of accidental needle sticks. However, there is no legal requirement to do so and no penalties for violators.

“It’s scary,” said Catie Eckert, owner of the biohazard removal company Advanced Bio Solutions. “I think people in the community would be appalled to know that this is not something that’s regulated.”

Doctors’ offices, hospitals and other commercial medical facilities are required to adhere to strict techniques to ensure medical sharps are sterilized before disposal, but at-home users are exempt from the requirements.

If diabetics and other home needle users cannot afford a biohazard container and professional pickup services, the ADEQ suggests that people put medical sharps in an empty laundry detergent bottle, seal the top with duct tape, write “not recyclable” on the bottle with permanent marker and put the bottle in the trash. The department's full recommendations are available here.

SafeNeedleDisposal.org calls Arizona’s guidelines “the least desirable way to dispose of used sharps.” California and Oregon, for example, make it illegal to place home-generated medical sharps in the trash or recycling.

Caroline Oppleman of ADEQ said Arizonans have other safe disposal options, such as taking medical sharps to designated collection sites. However, there are only 12 such collection sites in the state, according to SafeNeedleDisposal.org.

The only collection site in Maricopa County is at Gilbert Police headquarters (75 E. Civic Center Drive).

City officials in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Scottsdale confirmed they do not offer any services for medical sharp collection, citing ADEQ regulations and the potential liability associated with handling the items. Many cities do offer drop-off sites for unused prescription drugs.

“Just one needle poke is all it takes,” Eckert said. “If it's not addressed, eventually somebody is going to get hurt and possibly die.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 385,000 health care workers suffer sharps-related injuries each year. That number does not include the housekeepers, janitors, trash collectors and children who are also at risk of needle sticks.

