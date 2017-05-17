Bisbee wildfire

Fire crews say Bisbee wildfire now contained

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
The brush fire that burned several buildings in Old Bisbee is contained. (Source: CNN) The brush fire that burned several buildings in Old Bisbee is contained. (Source: CNN)
BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Smoke and flames forced evacuations in Bisbee Monday as a wildfire took over the small town.

On Tuesday night firefighters told us that blaze was contained.

The evacuation was lifted and streets reopened. People in Bisbee say the quick reaction from fire crews helped save the city.

The fire destroyed six buildings, including an old church. Fire crews called in backup usually reserved for larger wildfires due to the landscape of the area.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee]

Air tankers dropped slurry feet from homes as people were being evacuated.

Anthony Garcia was one who was evacuated. He described what he saw and thanked first responders for saving his home.

“Those slurry bombers came in and hit immediately after that and the fire subsided. We appreciate their sacrifice their energy and hard work and effort," said Garcia. 

    •   