Fire crews say Bisbee wildfire now contained

Fire crews say Bisbee wildfire now containedPosted: Updated:
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom
A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the “Serial Street Shooter” case.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee is a graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She also studied at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Valley cities offer scant services for diabetics, at-home needle users
Valley cities offer scant services for diabetics, at-home needle users
Inside your neighbor’s trash bin, there could several weeks-worth of loose syringes, needles and other medical sharps that carry the potential of transferring life-altering diseases. It may be frowned upon, but in Arizona, that’s not against the law.More >
A Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
A Chandler couple loses engagement ring diamond at concert
A Chandler couple got engaged and celebrated by going to a concert and that's when disaster struck.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
Valley man rescued from Sycamore Canyon shares his story
The man rescued Sunday morning in Sycamore Canyon says if it weren't for a map he left behind and his family following through on the return time he provided, he might still be lying out there where he fell.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnsXuo.More >
Teens graduate college before high school
Teens graduate college before high school
Nearly 100 teens through the dual education program graduated from college with an associate's degree before they graduated from high school. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Video: Man punches female security guard who was trying to help him
Video: Man punches female security guard who was trying to help him
MCSO investigating fatal shooting in Mesa
MCSO investigating fatal shooting in Mesa
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa. Deputies arrived in the area just before midnight late Monday evening and located two victims in the front yard. A male and female, both in their 20’s had been shot. The female was pronounced dead and the male was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.More >
Autistic boy's service dog is missing from Scottsdale
Autistic boy's service dog is missing from Scottsdale
A Scottsdale family is getting the word out about a missing service dog that was an autistic boy's best friend. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
Sister speaks about hiker who was rescued in Sycamore Canyon
A man took a terrible fall and had to be rescued in Sycamore Canyon and his sister spoke about what he did right and what he regrets. (Tuesday, May 16, 2017)More >