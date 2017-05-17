Mesa considers hiring private prison company

The ACLU says this would be the first deal between a local city and the prison company. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Mesa is taking up the controversial issue of hiring a private prison company to house pretrial inmates.

The council will consider a three-year contract, worth $4 to $5 million, with CoreCivic, which was formally known as Corrections Corporation of America.

People arrested for misdemeanor or felony charges, who cannot afford to post bond, are currently housed in Maricopa County jails.

Mesa is considering hiring CoreCivic to transport the inmates to its facilities in Eloy or Florence.

"Many of them simply can't afford to post bond. Locking them up in a private prison where they could face serious harm will do more harm than good," said Alessandra Soler, of the ACLU.

The ACLU filed a records request on Tuesday, seeking all communications between Mesa officials and lobbyists or representatives for CoreCivic.

"We want to get a better sense of the motivation for the city," Soler said.

The ACLU says this would be the first deal between a local city and the prison company.

"They're saying they're motivated by rising public safety costs, but there are huge implications here. This is a company with a notorious record of abuses and understaffing because they're trying to cut corners, to turn a profit," Soler said.

Mesa has the issue slated for discussion at a May 22 meeting.

