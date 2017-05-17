The North Rim is open

The North Rim Lodge was built in 1927. (Source: U.S. National Park Service)

Great news, the Grand Canyon's North Rim is now open.

This is big news after rock slides last winter took out a 300-foot pipeline that delivered water to the North Rim Lodge.

Kudos to the repair crews as it was repaired about two weeks early.

The North Rim is very close to the Utah border and takes some time to get there from Phoenix. It is about 200 miles from the South Rim, which is about a four-hour drive.

Because of the distance, the crowds are much smaller. You don’t have to compete for a good picture.

It is worth the drive with viewpoints like Cape Royal, Roosevelt Point and Bright Angel.

The North Rim Lodge is a classic. It was built in 1927 and it still has the rustic look.

There are also 23 Western Cabins and 90 Pioneer Cabins that you can stay in. Call ahead, because reserving a cabin there is difficult.

One can’t miss spot is Point Imperial Scenic Drive. It ends at the highest point on either rim at 8,800 feet and offers the best views of Mount Hayden and Saddle Mountain. It is roughly a 4-mile drive from the North Rim Lodge.

The area is another reason to love Arizona.

