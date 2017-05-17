The North Rim is open

The North Rim is openPosted: Updated:
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.
Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom
A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.
Jodi Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez linked to 'Serial Street Shooter' case
Juan Martinez, who became a household name during the Jodi Arias trial, looks to take on another high-profile case. Court documents point to him being the prosecutor in the "Serial Street Shooter" case.
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.
Wednesday night's full moon called 'Flower Moon'
Tomorrow night you can see the Flower Moon. Weather looks good for stargazers, mostly clear on Wednesday.
See the first photo of a tornado in Arizona
Tornadoes in Arizona are extremely rare, with an average of 1 or 2 confirmed each year. So what is the earliest photo of a tornado in Arizona and where did it hit?
Meteor shower expected for this weekend
It's a great weekend for stargazers because the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking this weekend.
How Many Monsoons Inhabit Earth?
This story shows the various monsoons around the world.
Could 2017 be a bad wildfire season for Arizona?
Arizona could face a long wildfire season because of a wet winter and very dry spring.
Bisbee wildfire
Fire crews say Bisbee wildfire now contained
Smoke and flames forced evacuations in Bisbee Monday as a wildfire took over the small town. On Tuesday night, firefighters told us that blaze was contained.
Autistic boy's service dog is missing from Scottsdale
A Scottsdale family is getting the word out about a missing service dog that was an autistic boy's best friend.
Phoenix area builder sees increased demand for 'indestructible' homes
With the threat of terrorist attacks and civil unrest, some people in the Phoenix area are choosing residential and security construction that is virtually indestructible.
Mesa considers hiring private prison company
The City of Mesa is taking up the controversial issue of hiring a private prison company to house pretrial inmates.
Officer shots and kills female murder suspect
A woman who was considered a murder suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in downtown Phoenix. (Monday, May 15, 2017)
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.
Officer-involved shooting in Tempe
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved incident in the area of Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe.
Witness: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 'wielding' machete
A witness to an officer-involved shooting in Tempe says the suspect was "wielding" a machete.
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say several structures have been lost after a wind-whipped fire in Bisbee. (Monday, May 15, 2017)
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande