Autistic boy's service dog is missing from Scottsdale

A Scottsdale family is getting the word out about a missing service dog that was an autistic boy's best friend.

Lauren Inglese, the bother's mother, said she let out Rocco into the front patio so he could go to the bathroom near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road on Sunday.

A few minutes later, the 12-pound Boston terrier was gone. Inglese isn't sure what happened to him.

"I've done it for years and he's never escaped the patio," Inglese said. "I don't know if someone took him from the patio or somehow got a little risky and ran from us but we haven't seen him yet and I've been looking everywhere."

Her son is 5-and-a-half years old and loved the dog.

"His life is hard as it is and this is making it harder for him," Inglese said.

They are an offering a $1,000 reward if someone returns Rocco.

If you see him or have any information, you can call Inglese at 602-872-0052.

