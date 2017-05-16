Scottsdale firefighters work to prevent wildfires

But protecting property isn't just a job for firefighters. Crews are urging homeowners to cut away brush and debris around their houses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scottsdale fire crews were getting hands-on training on how to protect homes, businesses and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters teamed up with folks from the Tonto National Forest near Bell Road and the Thompson Peak Parkway. They cut back brush and cleared open space. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Scottsdale Fire Department got some extra training in wildfire prevention. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With the increased threat of wildfires this year, a number of Valley agencies are stepping up efforts to protect homes and businesses.

On Tuesday, the Scottsdale Fire Department got some extra training in wildfire prevention.

Firefighters teamed up with folks from the Tonto National Forest near Bell Road and the Thompson Peak Parkway. They cut back brush and cleared open space.

"This is the first year the Scottsdale Fire Department has had a hand crew so we're getting these guys out there and having them train with guys that are the best at it, which is Tonto National Forest," said Jim Ford with Scottsdale Fire Department.

Scottsdale fire crews were getting hands-on training on how to protect homes, businesses and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

"What they're looking to do is training and learning to create defensible space, dig fire lines, create a spot where if fire were to move up, we could stop a fire in that position," said Andy McDonald with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

But protecting property isn't just a job for firefighters. Crews are urging homeowners to cut away brush and debris around their houses.

"Our fire code is very specific in Scottsdale that you can create 30 feet indefensible space and we're looking for overall 30 feet indefensible space around homes," Ford said.

Fire crews are hoping homeowners will realize that the more open space you create in front of your house the better the odds your house will still be standing if a wildfire rolls through.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.