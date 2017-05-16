Video shows woman walking on Texas freeway, talking on phone

We know cell phone use can lead to distracted driving. But can it also lead to distracted walking?

The latest video on the viral circuit shows a woman walking along a busy freeway in the Houston area while talking on her phone. She's even walking the "wrong way," headed into oncoming traffic.

The video was posted to Facebook with the caption, “Girl just walking on 45 northbound in the middle of the freeway on her cell phone like nothing going on! This is crazy! Share! Share! Share! Share!”

The recording shows the girl, dressed in shorts, a tank top and boots, walking along I-45 north as cars speed by.

The person holding the camera yells, “Get off the freeway!”

The video shows the girl looking back, then continuing to walk.

folks started calling 911, but by the time police arrived, the young woman was gone.

It's not clear why she was walking along the highway.

