Tough luck for Suns: Phoenix fall to 4th in NBA draft

Lady luck wasn't with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.

The team had the second best chance to get the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA draft. However, the ping-pong balls didn't bounce the Suns' way in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery and they dropped out of the top three and fell to fourth.

The Suns finished the 2016-2017 season with a 24-58 record, second worst in the league. The team with the worst record has the best shot of winning the lottery and getting the first pick.

The Boston Celtics will pick first because they were allowed to swap picks with the Brooklyn Nets, who finished with the worst record in the league at 20-62, due to a 2013 trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the second pick and the Philadelphia 76ers will pick third.

The Suns had a nearly 20 percent chance of getting the first-overall pick and a nearly 39 percent chance of landing in the top two. The team had a nearly 56 percent chance of landing in the top 3.

This is the third straight year that the team with highest overall odds of landing the No. 1 pick actually received the top selection.

The NBA instituted the lottery system for the draft in 1985. Currently, only the top seven picks are decided by the lottery and they are chosen from the top 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs.

The lottery doesn't determine the order of the second round so the Suns will also pick second in the second round, or 32nd overall.

