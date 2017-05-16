Are your teens drinking too much caffeine?

Are your teenagers drinking too much caffeine?

A 16-year-old in South Carolina drank a fatal dose last month.

The normally healthy teen, Davis Cripe, collapsed in the middle of his classroom after he finished drinking a McDonald’s Latte, diet Mountain Dew, and some kind of energy drink in about two hours.

All that caffeine put a severe strain on his heart.

The Mayo Clinic says up to 400 mg of caffeine a day should be safe for healthy adults. That's about four cups of coffee or two energy drinks. 

But for children and teens, that same amount can have deadly consequences. 

Dr. Div Verma, a Banner Health Cardiologist, says heart palpitations, sweating, and fainting are all symptoms of a caffeine overdose that need to be seen by a doctor immediately.

"Unfortunately caffeine overdose and symptoms from that are fairly common in America, so we've all seen patients visiting the E.R. after an overdose or a heavy dose of caffeine or other stimulants," said Dr. Verma.

He says they get more of these cases around the end of the school year, when students are using more caffeine after losing sleep studying for exams.

"The best advice for parents is to keep your kids away, don't share your drinks with kids, don't let them start early," said Dr. Verma. "And when they're more mature, they're more in control and they understand the consequences of things, that probably is the best time to make their own decision and maybe consume caffeine in moderation at that time." 

