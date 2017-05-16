Are your teens drinking too much caffeine?Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
3 year-old dead after toddler brother hits him in head with toy truck
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon.More >
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
Contrails or chemtrails in sky over Valley?
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
If you've sever seen those cloud-like trails behind airplanes -- and you probably have -- you might have wondered what they were and why there were so many. A local couple had those questions and came to CBS 5 for answers.More >
Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom
Father shocked after adult son accused of decapitating mom
A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.More >
A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.More >
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
MCSO investigating double shooting, one person dead
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident near Crismon Road and Main Street in Mesa.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee due to a wind-whipped fire.More >
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
Pirates of the Caribbean fan builds replica ship in backyard of AZ home
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
An Arizona man is one of the biggest fans of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" movies and turned a treehouse into a pirate ship like the Black Pearl.More >
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
Suspect armed with knife shot and killed by officer
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
A Tempe police officer shot and killed a man who was attacking another officer with a knife Tuesday morning.More >
Are your teens drinking too much caffeine?
Are your teens drinking too much caffeine?
Are your teenagers drinking too much caffeine? A 16-year-old in South Carolina drank a fatal dose last month.More >
Are your teenagers drinking too much caffeine? A 16-year-old in South Carolina drank a fatal dose last month.More >
Buckeye community considers banning sex offenders
Buckeye community considers banning sex offenders
A Buckeye community may move to ban registered sex offenders. The situation in Verrado came to a head after social media outrage and a community meeting with police regarding a level three sex offender now living with his parents.More >
A Buckeye community may move to ban registered sex offenders. The situation in Verrado came to a head after social media outrage and a community meeting with police regarding a level three sex offender now living with his parents.More >
Tough luck for Suns: Phoenix fall to 4th in NBA draft
Tough luck for Suns: Phoenix fall to 4th in NBA draft
The ping-pong balls didn't bounce the Suns' way in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery and they dropped out of the top three and fell to fourth.More >
The ping-pong balls didn't bounce the Suns' way in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery and they dropped out of the top three and fell to fourth.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Officer shots and kills female murder suspect
Officer shots and kills female murder suspect
A woman who was considered a murder suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in downtown Phoenix. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Officer-involved shooting in Tempe
Officer-involved shooting in Tempe
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved incident in the area of Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnWTqj.More >
Police are on the scene of an officer-involved incident in the area of Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnWTqj.More >
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
13-year-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Wittmann
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnsXuo.More >
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 in Wittmann on Monday afternoon. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qnsXuo.More >
Witness: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 'wielding' machete
Witness: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was 'wielding' machete
A witness to an officer-involved shooting in Tempe says the suspect was "wielding" a machete. Check out the full story: http://bit.ly/2qNbbBV.More >
A witness to an officer-involved shooting in Tempe says the suspect was "wielding" a machete. Check out the full story: http://bit.ly/2qNbbBV.More >
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Several structures lost to wind-whipped fire in Old Bisbee
Authorities say several structures have been lost after a wind-whipped fire in Bisbee. (Monday, May 15, 2017)More >
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande
Pirate ship replica in Casa Grande