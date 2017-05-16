Scary hit-and-run caught on camera, police searching for driver

PASCO COUNTY, FLORIDA -- Police are searching for the driver responsible for a horrific hit-and-run accident that was caught on camera.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office shared the scary video on their Facebook page to help efforts to track down the driver of the SUV involved.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the gold Ford Expedition failed to stop for a posted stop sign, then lost control making a left turn. The SUV then smashed into a mailbox and an unoccupied vehicle before striking a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle, who was sent flying onto the pavement. The SUV then struck another mailbox, and debris from that collision hit another person on a bicycle.

The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.

Police say the SUV a Florida license plate GYCT99, and the driver was described as a white male with light brown or blonde hair, 20-30 years of age.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.