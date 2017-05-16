Crash at 33rd Ave. & Thunderbird leaves pedestrian in critical condition

By News Staff
Phoenix police say a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

The man was said to be in critical condition.

Thunderbird Road was closed between 35th Avenue and 32nd Avenue and was expected to be closed during rush hour.

