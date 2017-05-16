Crash at 33rd Ave. & Thunderbird leaves pedestrian in critical condition

Phoenix police say a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

The man was said to be in critical condition.

Thunderbird Road was closed between 35th Avenue and 32nd Avenue and was expected to be closed during rush hour.

CLOSED EB/WB Thunderbird is CLOSED between 35th ave and 32nd ave, due to an incident . #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 16, 2017

Phx PD is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Thunderbird near 33rd Ave. Please avoid the area. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 16, 2017

