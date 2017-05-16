Mesa councilman Ryan Winkle to speak out Wednesday about his arrest

Mesa City Council Member Ryan Winkle will speak out publicly Wednesday about his recent arrest on suspicion of DUI. He is expected to discuss his arrest, the impact the incident has had on his family, and his future in politics.

You'll be able to watch that news conference live right here on our azfamily website and app.

Winkle is also planning set to give a Facebook Live interview with journalist Mary Rábago at 12:30 p.m. He is expected to discuss his arrest, the impact the incident has had on his family, and his future in politics.

Winkle is scheduled to issue a statement at a news conference at Mesa City Plaza. He is expected to address his status on Mesa City Council.

On Monday, Winkle told us in a phone interview that he has no plans to resign. "Still moving ahead at breakneck speed, I'm not going to let this slow me down," Winkle said.

Winkle was arrested earlier this month. Police pulled him over at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 after seeing Winkle’s speeding car swerving in its lane in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. The officer said the car nearly ran a red light where people were crossing the street.

Until now, Winkle had only released this brief statement about the incident:

"During a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning in Tempe, I was processed and cited for Driving Under the Influence. I understand that this is a very serious matter and I am cooperating fully with the Tempe Police Department in every way possible. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not be making any further statements at this time.”.

According to a police report, an officer noticed Winkle had “watery and bloodshot” eyes and that his speech was slurred. Police said he also had a “strong and distinct odor of alcohol” and swayed as he stood.

On the video from the officer’s body camera, which was deliberately blurred by the department, Winkle told the officer he had not had anything to drink. He also said he and his wife had been arguing just before the officer stopped them.

Winkle’s wife had something different to say as she explained to the officer who her husband is.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “[N]either one of us should be driving.”

[RELATED: BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said]

This was the second time Winkle, who was elected last August, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of extreme DUI in Scottsdale in 2008. His BAC was 0.23, nearly three times the legal definition of impaired. Winkle spent a month in jail.

This week, Scottsdale police provided his 2008 booking photo.

Winkle speaking details:

4 p.m. Wednesday

What: Councilmember Winkle to issue statement at news conference

4 p.m., Wednesday, May 17

Mesa City Plaza, 20 E. Main St., Room 170

Mesa City Plaza, 20 E. Main St., Room 170 Who: Media

12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Mesa City Council Member Ryan Winkle

Mesa City Council Member Ryan Winkle What: Live-streamed interview with Mary Rábago

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. Where: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maryrabagoAZ

